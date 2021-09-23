Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Norway ups key policy rate, cites normalized economy

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 4:49 am
< a min read
      

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s central bank on Thursday raised its key policy interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.25%, citing the normalization of the economy that suggest “there is no longer a need to maintain the current degree of monetary accommodation.”

The rate has been at 0% since May 7, 2020.

“A normalizing economy now suggests that it is appropriate to begin a gradual normalization of the policy rate,” said Governor Oeystein Olsen.

The Norges Bank said that “the reopening of society has led to a marked upswing in the Norwegian economy, and activity is now higher than its pre-pandemic level.” Although infection rates have risen after summer, “a high vaccination rate has reduced the need for COVID-related restrictions.”

        Insight by ProPricer: During this webinar James Woolsey, the president of the Defense Acquisition University, Frank Kelley, the vice president of the Defense Acquisition University and Michelle Currier, the professor of contract management at the Defense Acquisition University, will discuss the future of DoD contracting, pricing and acquisition. In addition, Michael Weaver, the professor of contract management at ProPricer will provide an industry perspective.

Oil-rich Norway is not part of the European Union, though it has a close economic relationship with the bloc.

The change is effective as of Friday.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai first in person meeting with World Trade Organization Director-General Dr. Okonjo-Iweala