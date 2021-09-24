On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Palestinians say Israel troops killed protester in West Bank

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 11:32 am
< a min read
      

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian man died shortly after being wounded by Israeli gunfire during clashes Friday between protesters and Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The clashes erupted in the northern town of Beita, where residents hold weekly demonstrations against the expansion of an Israeli settlement outpost.

The Palestinian ministry identified the slain man as Mohammed Khebisa, 28. It said he was wounded in the head and died soon after arriving at a hospital in the nearby city of Nablus. Eight other protesters were injured by rubber-coated steel pellets and dozens suffered breathing difficulties from tear gas.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

        Insight by ProPricer: During this webinar James Woolsey, the president of the Defense Acquisition University, Frank Kelley, the vice president of the Defense Acquisition University and Michelle Currier, the professor of contract management at the Defense Acquisition University, will discuss the future of DoD contracting, pricing and acquisition. In addition, Michael Weaver, the professor of contract management at ProPricer will provide an industry perspective.

The residents say the expansion of the unauthorized Eviatar outpost threatens their farming land. Over the past months, the weekly protests have seen the death of at least six Palestinians.

Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank — occupied by Israel in the 1967 war and sought by the Palestinians for a future state — as illegal and an obstruction to peace.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Global .NEXT Digital Experience 2021
9|21 ISS World North America
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives