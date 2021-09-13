On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Police: 1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting in Maryland

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 8:30 am
FORESTVILLE, Md. (AP) — A man is dead and two others, including a child, are injured after a shooting Sunday night, police in Maryland said.

Prince George’s County police said the shooting happened near a gas station in Forestville, but officers found the victims in a car a few miles away in District Heights, WTOP-FM reported.

Two men and a child were suffering from gunshot wounds inside the car, police said.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene and the other two victims were taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

Police are asking the public for information that could help identify the shooter.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

