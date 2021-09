OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In a story published August 31, 2021, about the bidding to acquire Kansas City Southern railroad, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Kansas City Southern was due to receive a $1 billion breakup fee now that regulators rejected Canadian National’s plan to use a voting trust in the acquisition. There is no breakup fee due at this stage.

