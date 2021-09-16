On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Sheriff: Michigan lawmaker in jail had hidden handcuff key

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 10:19 am
1 min read
      

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker ordered to jail in a drunken driving case is accused of taping a handcuff key to his foot.

The key was discovered when state Rep. Jewell Jones, a Detroit-area Democrat, was placed in jail Tuesday for violating bond conditions, authorities said.

“He truly believes that he doesn’t have to follow the judge’s orders, doesn’t have to follow rules,” said Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy, who runs the jail. “He’s the reason that politicians and elected officials get the bad rap.”

Jones, 26, returned to court Wednesday to face new charges over the key.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

“Allegations in this matter allege the defendant taping a handcuff key to the bottom of his foot with clear tape and was found by Livingston County corrections officers upon his incarceration,” assistant prosecutor Carolyn Henry said in a court filing.

Defense attorney Byron Nolan said Jewell “realizes the seriousness of the allegations.”

The sheriff said he doesn’t know why Jones had a handcuff key.

“At the end of the day, folks are handcuffed to and from a facility. If someone has a handcuff key, that’s a bad day for us,” Murphy told the Livingston Daily Press & Argus.

Jones has been in and out of court since April when he was charged with drunken driving, resisting police and other offenses. That case is pending.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USACE’s mobile Blue Roof sign-up vehicles are at new locations