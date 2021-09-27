On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

State Dept spokesman tests positive for COVID-19 after UNGA

MATTHEW LEE
September 27, 2021 2:53 pm
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — State Department spokesman Ned Price has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be self-quarantining for the next 10 days.

Price, who is vaccinated, said he tested positive for coronavirus on Monday morning after returning from New York, where he attended the annual UN General Assembly meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week. Price said his symptoms were relatively mild. It was not immediately clear if Blinken may have been exposed to disease.

“After experiencing symptoms for the first time this morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 shortly thereafter, & will now quarantine for the next 10 days,” Price said in a tweet. “I’m feeling under the weather but am grateful for the protection from severe illness offered by safe and effective vaccines.”

In New York, Price attended numerous events with Blinken, including meetings with foreign ministers and senior officials from more than 60 countries. Blinken and Price were part of a large U.S. delegation to the General Assembly that included dozens of senior diplomats. There were no other reports of positive tests in the delegation.

        Insight by ProPricer: During this webinar James Woolsey, the president of the Defense Acquisition University, Frank Kelley, the vice president of the Defense Acquisition University and Michelle Currier, the professor of contract management at the Defense Acquisition University, will discuss the future of DoD contracting, pricing and acquisition. In addition, Michael Weaver, the professor of contract management at ProPricer will provide an industry perspective.

Blinken is due to travel to Pittsburgh later this week for an U.S.-EU trade and Technology conference and then next week to Europe, California and Mexico. There was no indication that either trip might be postponed.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 2021 Open Generation 5G Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hubble snapshot of "Molten Ring" galaxy prompts new research