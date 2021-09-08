On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Supreme Court hanging up phone, back to in-person arguments

JESSICA GRESKO
September 8, 2021 10:13 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The justices are putting the “court” back in Supreme Court.

The high court announced Wednesday that the justices plan to return to their majestic, marble courtroom for arguments beginning in October, nearly 19 months after the in-person sessions were halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The court said that oral arguments scheduled for October, November and December will be in person but that “Out of concern for the health and safety of the public and Supreme Court employees, the Courtroom sessions will not be open to the public.”

The court said that while lawyers will no longer argue by telephone, the public will continue to be able to hear the sessions live.

Comments

