Government News

The Latest: U.S. marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 12:02 am
1 min read
      

NEW YORK — The U.S. is set to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks Saturday with commemorations at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The milestone anniversary takes place just weeks after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the return to power of the Taliban, the faction that sheltered the Muslim militant group founded by Osama bin Laden that carried out the attacks.

It was also happening amid continuing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 11 times as many people in New York City as the nearly 3,000 that perished in the 2001 attack on the World Trade Center.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to all three sites of the 2001 attacks.

Former President George W. Bush is expected to speak at the Pennsylvania memorial. Other observances are planned around the country.

