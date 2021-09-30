On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
US slightly revises up its GDP estimate for Q2 to 6.7%

MARTIN CRUTSINGER
September 30, 2021 8:38 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 6.7% annual pace from April through June, the Commerce Department said Thursday, slightly upgrading its estimate of last quarter’s growth in the face of a resurgence of COVID-19 in the form of the delta variant.

The government’s estimate of growth in the second quarter — its last of three — was up from its previous estimate of a 6.6% annual pace. It will likely mark a high point for the economy’s expansion this year as the virus slows some activity, government support programs wind down and manufacturing supply-chain issues persist.

Thursday’s report from the government showed that the nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — accelerated from a 6.3% annual rate in the first three months of the year.

During the first half of the year, the economy was being boosted by vast federal support for the recovery from the pandemic recession — trillions of dollars in individual stimulus payments, expanded unemployment aid and help for small businesses.

