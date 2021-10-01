On Air: Motley Fool Money
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Gilroy councilmember’s home

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 9:34 pm
1 min read
      

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California have launched an investigation into a fatal shooting at a city councilmember’s home where one person died and three other people were injured Saturday.

The Gilroy Police Department said the shooting occurred at about 12:55 a.m. at the home of Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz’s home, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Police said one suspect fatally shot a man at the home and three other people were injured and taken to hospitals, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. Police did not name the man who died or any of the injured people.

Two of the three injured people have life-threatening injuries, police said. There current conditions are unknown.

Armendariz told The Chronicle in a statement on Saturday that she was unable to share details about “a shooting on Las Animas” because of the active police investigation. She said in the statement that she and her family are cooperating with police.

“I am thankful that my family and I, who live on Las Animas, were not hurt in this tragedy, and I pray for those whose loved ones have been touched by what has occurred,” she said in the statement.

Authorities said the roadway on Las Animas Ave is closed and have advised people to avoid the area as an investigation continues.

No other details have been made public.

