On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

2 inert grenades found in powder caused bridge shutdown

The Associated Press
October 5, 2021 4:27 pm
< a min read
      

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — The discovery of two inactive grenades inside a vehicle led to a seven-hour closure of Canada-bound traffic on the Ambassador Bridge at the busiest border closing with the U.S., Windsor police said Tuesday.

The inert grenades were found submerged in an unidentified white powdery substance, police said, leading to the closure from about 9 a.m. to about 4 p.m. Monday.

“We would like to thank the public for your patience in this matter,” Windsor police said in a news release. “All necessary precautions were taken for the safety of the community and everyone involved during this incident. … We understand that any incident which causes a closure of an international border can have far-reaching impacts, however, it was imperative during this incident to take all necessary precautions under the circumstances presented.”

No criminal charges will be brought against the U.S. man driving the vehicle., police said.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
10|3 GIS-Pro 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks