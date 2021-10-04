On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Canada-US bridge reopens; had shut over possible explosives

The Associated Press
October 4, 2021 2:20 pm
< a min read
      

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — The busiest border crossing between Canada and the U.S. was closed to traffic for more than two hours on Monday after authorities found possible explosives during a vehicle inspection.

The Ambassador Bridge that links Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit was shut to all traffic and the surrounding area was evacuated as well.

Windsor police said the Canada Border Services Agency alerted them after possible explosives were found in a vehicle in the secondary inspection area of the bridge complex.

Police said no direct threats were made to places or people in connection with the possible explosives and the crossing was reopened.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

The border agency said it was working with emergency officials on both sides of the border to monitor the situation and minimize traffic disruptions.

Vehicles affected by the closure were being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia, Ont.

The bridge is critical to trade between the two countries.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 GIS-Pro 2021
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks