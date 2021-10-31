On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Cable car crashes in northern Czech Republic, killing 1

The Associated Press
October 31, 2021 11:46 am
< a min read
      

PRAGUE (AP) — A cable car crashed in the northern Czech Republic, killing one person Sunday, officials said.

One of the two cabins of the cable car crashed to the ground in the afternoon. The only person onboard, a staff member, was killed, said Martin Puta, the head of the regional government. Puta said he hoped the cause will be investigated soon.

Rescuers said none of the 15 people from the second cabin were injured.

It was the first such accident involving the Czech Republic’s oldest cable car, which dates to 1933.

        Insight by Tableau: Executives will discuss how data has driven the success behind their hiring and retention strategies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Operated by the Czech Railways, it leads almost to the top of Jested Mountain, near the city of Liberec.

The crash took place the day before the cable car was scheduled to undergo a planned two-week maintenance.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|28 VetSecCon2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore