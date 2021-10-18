On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Ford to make electric power units in northwest England

The Associated Press
October 18, 2021 5:18 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Ford Motor Co. plans to spend up to 230 million pounds ($315 million) to turn a transmission factory in northwest England into a plant that will make electric power units for cars and trucks sold throughout Europe.

The carmaker said Monday that the Halewood plant would begin producing the power units, which replace the engine and transmission used in internal combustion engines, by mid-2024. Capacity is planned to be around 250,000 units a year.

Ford said the investment includes support from the British government, though it did not specify the amount. Ford is one of the U.K.’s largest exporters, shipping engines and transmissions from its plants to more than 15 countries on six continents.

“This is an important step, marking Ford’s first in-house investment in all-electric vehicle component manufacturing in Europe,’’ said Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe.

        Insight by Galvanize: During this webinar Marianne Roth, the chief risk officer of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will provide a deep dive into enterprise risk management at CFPB. Additionally, Dan Zitting, the CEO of Galvanize, will discuss how making better use of data and technology can help federal agencies more rapidly allow decision makers address and mitigate risks.

Ford plans to sell nothing but all-electric passenger vehicles in Europe by 2030, with two-thirds of commercial vehicle sales expected to be all-electric or plug-in hybrid by that date.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 Swing for Scholarships Golf and Tennis...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visits Potomac Job Corps Center to announce return to traditional enrollment