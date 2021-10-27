Franchot announces Monique Anderson-Walker as running mate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Wednesday that Prince George’s County Councilwoman Monique Anderson-Walker will be his running mate in his bid to become governor of Maryland.

Anderson-Walker has served on the council since 2018, representing District 8.

“From education and workforce initiatives, to public safety, transportation, infrastructure and economic development, Monique has demonstrated an expansive, long-term vision to transform the lives of our communities,” Franchot said in announcing her candidacy for lieutenant governor.

Anderson-Walker has worked in real estate for nearly 20 years. In 2016, she founded Fleur de Lis LLC, a commercial real estate brokerage firm headquartered in the National Harbor.

Franchot, a Democrat from Montgomery County, is running in a crowded Democratic primary in next year’s governor’s race. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited. Maryland’s primary is June 28.

