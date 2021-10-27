On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Franchot announces Monique Anderson-Walker as running mate

The Associated Press
October 27, 2021 10:47 am
< a min read
      

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Wednesday that Prince George’s County Councilwoman Monique Anderson-Walker will be his running mate in his bid to become governor of Maryland.

Anderson-Walker has served on the council since 2018, representing District 8.

“From education and workforce initiatives, to public safety, transportation, infrastructure and economic development, Monique has demonstrated an expansive, long-term vision to transform the lives of our communities,” Franchot said in announcing her candidacy for lieutenant governor.

Anderson-Walker has worked in real estate for nearly 20 years. In 2016, she founded Fleur de Lis LLC, a commercial real estate brokerage firm headquartered in the National Harbor.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn from IT experts as they outline the significant impacts cloud and 5G have on implementing zero trust architecture in this exclusive executive briefing.

Franchot, a Democrat from Montgomery County, is running in a crowded Democratic primary in next year’s governor’s race. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited. Maryland’s primary is June 28.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of Navy visits USS Ronald Reagan, announces ship’s sailors of the year