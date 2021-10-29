On Air: Cyber Chat
GOP Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger won’t seek reelection

The Associated Press
October 29, 2021 10:39 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump who is one of two Republicans on the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection next year.

The military veteran, who won a long-shot suburban congressional district a decade ago, became one of a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on the charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. He joins a small but growing list of GOP Trump critics in Congress deciding to bow out.

Kinzinger announced his decision in a video early Friday, saying the “time is now” to move on.

“My disappointment in the leaders that don’t lead is huge,” he said.

Republicans are well-positioned to pick up the House majority in next year’s midterm elections, but the departure of Kinzinger and other more traditional conservatives casts a shadow over the party now led by Trump.

Government News U.S. News

Comments

