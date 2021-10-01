On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 4:24 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks rebounded on Wall Street Friday but still ended with their worst weekly decline since February.

The S&P 500 added 1.1%, led by companies that would benefit the most from a healthier economy. Airlines, hotels and companies hurt by restrictions on travel and other activites had some of the biggest gains.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 49.50 points, or 1.1%, to 4,357.04.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 482.54 points, or 1.4%, to 34,326.46.

The Nasdaq rose 118.12 points, or 0.8%, to 14,566.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 37.26 points, or 1.7%, to 2,241.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 98.44 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow fell 471.54 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq fell 481 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 fell 6.44 points, or 0.3%.

        Read more: Government News

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 600.97 points, or 16%.

The Dow is up 3,719.98 points, or 12.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,678.42 points, or 13%.

The Russell 2000 is up 266.78 points, or 13.5%.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Republicans win 2021 Congressional Baseball Game