On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press
October 7, 2021 4:38 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street Thursday as investors welcomed progress in Congress’ standoff over extending the federal debt ceiling.

A temporary extension will give lawmakers more time to reach a permanent resolution. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq rose.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 36.21 points, or 0.8%, to 4,399.76.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 337.95 points, or 1%, to 34,754.94.

The Nasdaq rose 152.10 points, or 1%, to 14,654.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 35.14 points, or 1.6%, to 2,250.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 42.72 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 428.48 points, or less than 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 87.32 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 8.46 points, or 0.4%.

        Read more: Government News

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 643.69 points, or 17.1%.

The Dow is up 4,148.46 points, or 13.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,765.73 points, or 13.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 275.24 points, or 13.9%.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
10|4 OPS2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks