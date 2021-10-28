On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Jury hears opening statements in ‘Unite the Right” trial

The Associated Press
October 28, 2021 5:26 pm
1 min read
      

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jurors heard opening statements Thursday in a civil lawsuit that accuses white nationalists of conspiring to commit violence at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

Karen Dunn, a lead attorney for nine people who are suing over physical and emotional injuries they received, told the jury that the white nationalists planned the violence for months ahead of the rally.

But a lawyer for Jason Kessler, a white nationalist who was the lead organizer of the rally, said the online communications relied on by the plaintiffs’ lawyers are protected by the First Amendment.

Hundreds of white nationalists descended on Charlottesville on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, 2017, ostensibly to protest city plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

        Insight by Tableau: Executives will discuss how data has driven the success behind their hiring and retention strategies in this exclusive executive briefing.

The federal lawsuit accuses some of the country’s most well-known white nationalists of orchestrating a conspiracy to commit violence against Blacks, Jewish people and others.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages against two dozen white nationalists and organizations and a judgment that the defendants violated the constitutional rights of the plaintiffs.

James Alex Fields Jr., a self-avowed Hitler admirer, rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one woman and injuring dozens. Fields is serving life in prison on murder and hate crimes charges. He is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The trial is expected to last about a month.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sandhill cranes create Halloween moon over Quivira National Wildlife Refuge