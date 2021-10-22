On Air: Cyber Chat
Government News

Kosovo’s president orders 2 Russian diplomats expelled

The Associated Press
October 22, 2021 10:42 am
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s president says she has ordered the expulsion of two Russian diplomats for allegedly “endangering national security and the constitutional order.”

President Vjosa Osmani said in a statement Friday that she had asked her country’s foreign ministry “to declare two officials of the Liaison Office of the Russian Federation in Kosovo ‘persona non grata.’” She provided no further details.

Defense Government News

Fall colors outside of Bureau of Land Management office in Butte Falls, Oregon