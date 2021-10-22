Kosovo’s president orders 2 Russian diplomats expelled

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s president says she has ordered the expulsion of two Russian diplomats for allegedly “endangering national security and the constitutional order.”

President Vjosa Osmani said in a statement Friday that she had asked her country’s foreign ministry “to declare two officials of the Liaison Office of the Russian Federation in Kosovo ‘persona non grata.’” She provided no further details.

