On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Marine who criticized Afghanistan withdrawal pleads guilty

The Associated Press
October 14, 2021 2:48 pm
< a min read
      

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — A former Marine battalion commander who was relieved of his duties after making comments that criticized the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan pleaded guilty Thursday in a special court-martial, his attorney said.

Tim Parlatore, an attorney representing Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, confirmed in a text message to The Associated Press that his client pleaded guilty during the court-martial at Camp Lejeune. Scheller was facing multiple charges, including conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman, and failure to obey order or regulation, according to Parlatore.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled to follow the morning proceedings, Parlatore said.

In an Aug. 26 video, Scheller demanded accountability from military leaders regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan after 13 U.S. troops were killed in Kabul. Scheller followed that comment with a series of social media posts, including an Aug. 29 video in which he resigned his commission and said “follow me and we will bring down the whole … system.”

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

Scheller continued to speak out, and on Sept. 27, he was placed in pretrial confinement at Camp Lejeune, The Daily News of Jacksonville reported.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|11 Amsterdam: US Export Controls for EU,...
10|11 News Release: ECTI in Amsterdam, NL -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda deliver 246th Navy Birthday message