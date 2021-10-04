Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Mexico fines tampon, diaper makers for price fixing

The Associated Press
October 4, 2021 8:45 pm
< a min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A regulatory commission in Mexico fined three manufacturers of tampons and diapers just over $15 million Monday for allegedly conspiring to fix prices for the products.

Mexico’s Commission on Economic Competition said the price-fixing probably cost consumers about $73 million in artificially inflated prices.

The three companies did not respond to requests for comment on the fines.

The commission charged that the companies agreed not to compete on prices for diapers from 2008 to 2014 and on tampons from 2011 to 2014. It said the price-fixing was especially egregious because it affected health and hygiene products that families depend on.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

The companies fined were Essity México, Kimberly Clark de México and Productos Internacionales Mabe. The commission said Mabe did not fix prices on tampons, but did on diapers.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 GIS-Pro 2021
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks