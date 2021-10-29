Mid-Atlantic braces for tidal flooding, strong winds

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The National Weather Service is warning that the mid-Atlantic region could see one of the biggest tidal floods of the last decade or two as heavy rain and winds pummeled the region Friday.

The weather service said some areas could get the worst tidal flooding that they’ve seen since Hurricane Isabel in 2003 on Friday and Saturday as strong and persistent winds push water into the Chesapeake Bay. Several public school systems in Maryland were closed Friday.

Gov. Larry Hogan said the Maryland Department of Emergency Management has raised the state activation level to the second-highest to enhance coordination with local jurisdictions. The Maryland National Guard has staged about 20 soldiers on state active duty and 10 vehicles at the Easton and Salisbury armories as a precaution in case they are needed.

“We’ve got a few requests from local jurisdictions for assistance, and we’ve got some pretty severe flooding in a couple of places, so we’re keeping an eye on that,” Hogan told reporters.

The governor urged Maryland residents and visitors to monitor weather forecasts and remain on alert as heavy rains, moderate to major flooding, and hazardous winds affect portions of the state Friday through Sunday.

On Friday morning, water flooded streets near City Dock in downtown Annapolis.

“The rain is coming in a lot right now,” said Leslie Butler, who had come to Annapolis for the day with her children and paused near City Dock during their visit. “It’s crazy high flood waters. I’ve never seen this before.”

The City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management warned people to prepare for the possibility of extended road closures through the weekend. In Baltimore, officials offered residents sandbags and warned them move vehicles from low-lying areas.

The flooding could affect all tidal shores in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia, the weather service said. Water levels were already elevated Thursday evening, but high tides are expected to be the highest from Friday until high tide Saturday morning.

