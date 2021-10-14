On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Navalny, Afghan women on shortlist for EU rights prize

The Associated Press
October 14, 2021 8:28 am
1 min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and a group of Afghan women are on the shortlist to win to European Union’s top human righs prize.

Completing the trio of final nominees for the Sakharov Prize is imprisoned Bolivian politician and former interim president Jeanine Anez.

The winner of the prize will be announced Wednesday and the 50,000-euro prize itself will be awarded during the Dec. 15 session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

Navalny, the most prominent foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was imprisoned this year after returning to Russia from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

The fate of Afghan women has taken center stage again since the Taliban took power in the wake of the U.S. military departure from the country in August.

Despite initial promises to protect the rights of women, especially in education, the Taliban has come under criticism, including from the United Nations, for not sticking to those commitments. The women on the nominated list include human rights activists, a journalist and cultural figures.

Anez, the conservative interim president who led Bolivia for a year was arrested in March as officials of the restored leftist government pursued those involved in the 2019 ouster of socialist leader Evo Morales.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|10 NASCIO 2021 Annual Conference
10|10 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda deliver 246th Navy Birthday message