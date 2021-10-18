Trending:
Nevada governor suffers minor injuries in weekend car crash

The Associated Press
October 18, 2021 5:21 pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak was involved in a weekend vehicle crash while he was driving in a Las Vegas suburb and was resting at home Monday after suffering minor injuries, officials said.

The two vehicle-crash at an intersection in the suburban community of Spring Valley happened Sunday afternoon and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating, Sisolak spokeperson Meghin Delaney said.

Sisolak’s office in a statement Sunday night said the governor and another driver suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital as a precaution. The governor was released from the hospital in less than two hours, his office said.

Las Vegas police confirmed Sisolak was driving but did not say if other passengers were in the car. However, Lt. Brian Boxler told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the collision was between an SUV and a sedan and there were no passengers in either car, the newspaper reported.

The governor’s office and Las Vegas police did not provide more details requested by The Associated Press.

