Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Pakistan: Saudi Arabia to deposit $3 billion with state bank

The Associated Press
October 27, 2021 4:22 am
< a min read
      

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan said Wednesday that Saudi Arabia will deposit $3 billion into its central bank to help bolster the cash-strapped fellow Islamic nation’s shrinking foreign reserves.

Shaukat Tarin, Pakistan’s top finance ministry official, also said on Twitter that Saudi Arabia will additionally supply 1.2 billion worth of oil to Pakistan on credit.

The latest development comes two days after Prime Minister Imran Khan returned from a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan’s economy is currently under pressure because of an increase of oil prices in the international market. Khan has repeatedly increased oil prices at home, drawing criticism from his countrymen.

        Insight by Tableau: Executives will discuss how data has driven the success behind their hiring and retention strategies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Saudi Arabia is a close Pakistani ally and a leading supplier of oil to Islamabad.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First results from Perseverance mission show evidence of flash floods on Mars