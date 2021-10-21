Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Police: 3 killed, 1 hurt in Washington state shooting

The Associated Press
October 21, 2021 8:54 pm
< a min read
      

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Three people were killed and one was critically injured in a shooting in Tacoma, police said.

The Tacoma Police Department said on Twitter at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday that two females and one male had died at the scene and that a male was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened on the 4200 block of Everett Street, near the city’s Eastside neighborhood.

Police called it an active scene and asked people to stay away from the area.

        Insight by Tableau: Executives will discuss how data has driven the success behind their hiring and retention strategies in this exclusive executive briefing.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|18 37th Annual AME International...
10|18 Distributed Energy Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors outside of Bureau of Land Management office in Butte Falls, Oregon