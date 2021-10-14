On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Police fatally shoot armed man in Southern California

The Associated Press
October 14, 2021 4:06 pm
1 min read
      

BANNING, Calif. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man who was armed with a rifle early Thursday morning in Southern California, authorities said.

The man’s name was not immediately released by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The incident began around 12:30 a.m. when the man shot at a Banning, Calif., police officer during a traffic stop, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. The department would not say what prompted the officer to perform the traffic stop in Banning, which is located about 85 miles (137 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

The officer’s vehicle was struck by gunfire and the suspect drove away, authorities said. Officers from the Beaumont Police Department spotted the man’s vehicle and pursued him along Interstate 10 toward Palm Springs.

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

The man shot at the Beaumont officers who were pursuing him on the freeway, the sheriff’s department said. The suspect exited the freeway and stopped his vehicle on an off-ramp.

Members of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Beaumont Police Department and Palm Springs Police Department opened fire, striking the man inside his vehicle. The officers and deputies’ names were not immediately released and it was not immediately clear how many bullets they fired.

The man was found dead inside his vehicle, as was his rifle, the sheriff’s department said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|11 Amsterdam: US Export Controls for EU,...
10|11 News Release: ECTI in Amsterdam, NL -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing