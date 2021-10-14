On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Retired diplomat Hill is Biden’s choice for envoy to Serbia

The Associated Press
October 14, 2021 4:51 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said he intends to nominate longtime diplomat Christopher Hill to be ambassador to Serbia.

Hill retired from the foreign service in 2010 after serving as ambassador to Iraq. During his career, he helped negotiate a peace settlement in 1995 to put an end to the 3 1/2-year Bosnian war and was head of the U.S. delegation in 2003 to six-nation talks aimed at trying to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear program.

Hill was the American ambassador to Macedonia, Poland and South Korea as well as special envoy to Kosovo. He was appointed as assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs during the George W. Bush administration.

Hill is currently an adjunct professor at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

The post requires Senate confirmation.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|11 Amsterdam: US Export Controls for EU,...
10|11 News Release: ECTI in Amsterdam, NL -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing