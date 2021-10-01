On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Switzerland to set up a dedicated embassy to the Vatican

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 6:06 am
< a min read
      

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss government decided Friday to set up a dedicated embassy to the Vatican, for which Switzerland’s ambassador to Slovenia is currently responsible.

Switzerland’s governing Federal Council determined the current arrangement “no longer allows all the work entailed by Switzerland’s diplomatic relations with the Holy See to be accomplished efficiently,” a government statement said. It pointed to a sharp rise in high-level official visits in recent years.

Switzerland has been diplomatically represented at the Vatican since 1991, though the post of ambassador was held by diplomats based in Bern, Geneva, Prague and since 2014, Ljubljana, Slovenia. The new embassy will also manage relations with Malta and San Marino.

Although Switzerland’s diplomatic presence so far has been limited, the country is central to a Vatican institution — the Swiss Guards. Members of the world’s oldest standing army provide ceremonial guard duty during papal Masses, stand watch at the Vatican gates and help protect Pope Francis.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

The guards are all single Swiss men under age 30 and must be upstanding Catholics. They sign up for two-year tours of duty and live communally inside the Vatican.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Republicans win 2021 Congressional Baseball Game