On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Top US, Chinese advisers meet in Zurich amid tense relations

JAMEY KEATEN
October 6, 2021 11:28 am
< a min read
      

ZURICH (AP) — Top diplomatic advisers to U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for talks in Switzerland’s largest city Wednesday in hopes of ironing out differences on a range of topics from trade to Taiwan.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi were holding morning and afternoon discussions in an upscale hotel next to Zurich’s airport.

Their meeting comes amid heightened tensions between the two sides, not the least China’s record number of military flights near the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers as part of its territory.

The talks are a follow-up on Biden’s call with Xi last month as the U.S. administration continues “to seek to responsibly manage the competition” between the two countries, White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement Tuesday.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

The White House this week raised concerns that Beijing was undermining regional peace and stability with its “provocative” action. In recent days, China has sent dozens of fighter planes toward Taiwan — including a record 56 on Monday.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
10|3 GIS-Pro 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks