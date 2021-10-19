FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks higher as investors watch corporate earnings

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher as investors wait for more U.S. corporate results to see how companies are coping with supply disruptions and the past quarter’s surge in coronavirus infections.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced today.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3% on Monday, propelled by tech and consumer stocks. Health care giant Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines and streaming entertainment service Netflix are due to report earnings. Investors worry supply disruptions and anti-coronavirus controls are fueling inflation and might hamper an economic recovery. The Commerce Department is due to report U.S. housing construction in September.

TREASURY SANCTIONS

Treasury says it needs to modernize its economic sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says that the economic and financial sanctions the United States has employed over the past two decades to battle global terrorism, nuclear proliferation, drug cartels and other threats need to adapt to a rapidly changing financial world.

The department issued a report Monday that says it needs to modernize the technology it uses and upgrade its workforce to deal with new tools and techniques, such as digital currencies.

MICROSOFT-BILL GATES

Microsoft says it warned Bill Gates about flirting in 2008

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft has confirmed that executives in 2008 warned Bill Gates to stop sending flirtatious emails to a female employee but dropped the matter after he told them he would stop.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report that Brad Smith, then Microsoft’s general counsel and now its president and vice chair, and another executive met with Gates after the company discovered inappropriate emails to a midlevel employee. The newspaper reported that Gates didn’t deny the exchanges, and members of the Microsoft board who were briefed on them declined to take further action. Gates’ private office is calling the claims false.

PHILATROPHY-LAURENE POWELL-JOBS

Who will get Powell Jobs’ $3.5B gift for climate work?

UNDATED (AP) — Philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs is gearing up to invest $3.5 billion into climate initiatives through her foundation in the next 10 years.

But if the prior donation patterns of Waverley Street Foundation continue, the public might never know where that money is going. Between 2017 and 2019, the foundation funneled $185 million into a donor-advised fund, or DAFs, for short. These accounts shield a donor’s contributions from public view.

A spokesperson with Jobs’ company, Emerson Collective, declined to say if the foundation will continue to put its money in a DAF. Critics argue such donations show why DAF reforms are necessary.

CALIFORNIA-OILL SPILL

Data show ship crossed over oil pipeline that ruptured

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Data shows a massive cargo ship that was supposed to be at anchor repeatedly crossed over an undersea oil pipeline during a January storm.

That pipeline just off the Southern California later ruptured, and crude washed up on beaches. The environmental group Skytruth says tracking data for the Panama-flagged ship MSC DANIT showed it crossing above the path of the pipeline that takes oil from platforms and delivers it to a facility in Long Beach.

The finding bolsters investigators’ theory that the ship’s anchor may have caught the pipeline and pulled it across the seafloor. But it doesn’t explain the monthslong delay between the anchor dragging and the spill discovered earlier this month.

CLIMATE-INVESTORS

BlackRock backs new hub for company climate data

LONDON (AP) — Investment giant BlackRock says it is backing a new London-based research hub which will provide asset managers with information on how the companies they invest in are addressing the risk resulting from climate change.

BlackRock says it is joining the Transition Pathway Initiative, a London-based group that is already supported by dozens of major institutional investors, from banks to public retirement funds.

The initiative, which says it now has the backing of investors with a combined $40 trillion of assets under management or advisement, says it will significantly expand from 400 the number of companies it reports on. Today’s announcement comes days before the start of a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow.

DEERE CONTRACT

Contract talks resume between Deere and its striking workers

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Contract talks between Deere & Co. and its 10,000 striking workers have resumed, but it’s not clear how far apart the two sides remain.

The strike began last Thursday after union members overwhelmingly rejected a proposed contract that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others depending on their positions in the factory.

The last major strike at the maker of agricultural and construction equipment came in 1986. The contracts under negotiation cover 14 Deere plants, including seven in Iowa, four in Illinois and one each in Kansas, Colorado and Georgia.

KENTUCKY BOURBON PRODUCER-STRIKE

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Spirits producer Heaven Hill Distillery says its contract talks with striking union workers have reached an impasse.

The company said Monday it will start hiring permanent replacement workers for bottling and warehouse operations in Kentucky. Union leaders say they’re willing to continue negotiations and accuse the company of wanting to replace longtime employees with non-union workers.

About 420 workers have been on strike for more than five weeks They rejected a five-year contract offer and formed picket lines at Heaven Hill’s operations in Bardstown, Kentucky. The dispute revolves around health care and scheduling issues. Heaven Hill produces Evan Williams bourbon.

