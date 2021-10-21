FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mixed

UNDATED (AP) — Asian shares are mixed after major Chinese property developer Evergrande said a plan to sell its property management arm to a smaller rival had fallen through.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 0.6% lower while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.2%. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei finished 1.9% lower, as the world’s third largest economy headed into nationwide elections to select a new prime minister. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.2%.

CONGRESS-BUDGET

Big changes in White House ideas to pay for $2 trillion plan

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The White House is floating new plans for ways to pay for President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion proposal for expanding social services and tackling climate change.

The ideas include shelving a proposed big increase in corporate tax rates though also adding a new billionaires’ tax on the investment gains of the very richest Americans. The abrupt changes in suggested “pay-fors” on Wednesday came as Biden returned to his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, to highlight what he says are the middle class values in the plan.

Democrats are racing to finish it up but Biden has faced resistance from key holdouts not on board with plans to get rid of Trump-era tax breaks to help pay for it.

CALIFORNIA-OVERLOADED PORTS

Cargo backlog creates traffic headaches on sea and land

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles neighborhood just outside the nation’s busiest port complex has become a perpetual traffic jam, with trucks hauling cargo containers backed up day and night as workers try to break through an unprecedented backlog of ships waiting to unload.

About 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S. come through the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports. The logjam of ships has interrupted the global supply chain and last week prompted the Biden administration to allow the port complex to operate 24 hours a day to try to get goods unloaded and out to consumers.

Since then, residents of the Wilmington neighborhood just north of the ports have complained that trucks are backed up in the streets at all hours.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday issued an executive order that aims to ease the backlog. He directed California government agencies to look for state-owned properties that could temporarily store goods coming into the ports.

TRUMP-SOCIAL MEDIA

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he’s launching a new media company with its own social media platform nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Trump says his goal in launching the Trump Media & Technology Group and its “TRUTH Social” app is to create a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise.

Trump has spoken about launching his own social media site ever since he was barred from Twitter and Facebook.

CHINA-MEDIA-CAIXIN

China boots Caixin financial news from approved media list

BEIJING (AP) — China has removed Caixin Media, one of the country’s most independent business news sites, from a list of news outlets whose content can be republished by other internet news providers.

It comes as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over the flow of information. Caixin is privately funded, unlike most state-run media. The Cyberspace Administration of China dropped it from a list of more than 1,300 news outlets and government agencies whose content can be republished.

Internet platforms are barred from publishing content from non-approved sources. Caixin was on the previous list, published in 2016. The Cyberspace Administration said in a statement that outlets omitted from the list were removed to maintain its “seriousness and credibility.”

CHINA-DEVELOPER’S DEBT STRUGGLE

Struggling Chinese developer calls off $2.6B asset sale

BEIJING (AP) — A major Chinese real estate developer whose struggle to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt rattled financial markets has called off the sale of a $2.6 billion stake in a subsidiary and has made no progress in selling other assets.

China Evergrande Group says its planned sale of 50.1% of its property management unit to a rival was canceled because the buyer “had not met the prerequisite to make a general offer for shares.” It gave no other details.

Evergrande’s struggle to reduce its 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) of debt to comply with curbs on borrowing by China’s real estate industry has prompted fears a default might trigger a financial crisis.

BRITAIN-NEW ZEALAND TRADE

UK, New Zealand approve trade deal; hope it opens more doors

LONDON (AP) — Britain has agreed to a trade deal with New Zealand, eliminating tariffs on a wide range of goods as the U.K. seeks to expand economic links around the world following its exit from the European Union. The deal was cemented in a conference call between U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday after 16 months of talks by negotiators.

Although New Zealand accounts for only 0.2% of UK trade, Britain hopes it will help open the door toward membership in the trans-Pacific trade partnership.

The partnership, which includes Japan, Canada and Vietnam, had GDP of $11.6 trillion in 2020.

British farmers are hesitant about the trade deal, saying it could flood the British market with food imports.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BOOSTER SHOTS

FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators are extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration announcement marks a big step toward expanding the U.S. booster campaign, which began with extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine last month. But it’s not the last word. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will consult an expert panel later this week before finalizing official recommendations for boosters.

The latest moves would expand by tens of millions the number of Americans eligible for boosters and formally allow “mixing and matching” of shots — making it simpler to get another dose, especially for people who had a side effect from one brand but still want the proven protection of vaccination.

For J&J’s single-shot vaccine, the FDA said all U.S. recipients, no matter their age, could get a second dose at least two months following their initial vaccination.

