FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks edge lower, major indexes still head for weekly gains

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged lower in midday trading on Wall Street as sharp losses for several large technology and communications companies weighed on the market. The S&P 500, which notched a record high a day earlier, fell 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq fell 1.2%. Every major index is on track for a third consecutive week of gains. Intel sank after reporting revenue that fell short of analysts’ forecasts, and Snap fell sharply after saying its ad sales are being hurt by a privacy crackdown on Apple’s iPhones earlier this year. American Express rose after posting strong results.

BUDGET DEFICIT

US budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, 2nd highest

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit totaled $2.77 trillion for 2021, the second highest on record but an improvement from the all-time high of $3.13 trillion in 2020. The deficits in both years reflected trillions of dollars in government spending to counteract the devastating effects of a global pandemic. The Biden administration said Friday that the 2021 deficit, for the budget year that ended Sept. 30, was $360 billion lower than 2020 as a recovering economy boosted revenues, The biggest deficit the federal government recorded had been a shortfall of $1.4 trillion in 2009 during the Obama administration as the government spent heavily to lift the country out of a severe recession following the 2008 financial crisis.

CONGRESS-BUDGET

Biden, top Dems strategize; Pelosi says deal ‘very possible’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Congress’ top two Democrats are strategizing on how to wrap up their giant domestic legislation. Biden had breakfast at the White House with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined the discussion in a Zoom call from New York. Their meeting came as the party continues scaling back the measure in an effort to break deadlocks that have stalled it for months. Biden and the Democratic leaders hope to reach agreement soon between the party’s progressives and moderates in Congress. Pelosi says a deal is “very possible.”

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT-REDLINING

Justice Department to expand redlining investigation efforts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has announced a cross-government effort to investigate and prosecute redlining, the practice of banks discriminating against racial minorities or certain neighborhoods. It is the first major expansion of redlining investigations since the Obama administration. As part of the effort, the Justice Department as well as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also announced a new redlining case against Trustmark Bank for its treatment of Black and Hispanic borrowers in Memphis, Tennessee.

INTELLIGENCE-CHINA

US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have issued new warnings about China’s ambitions in artificial intelligence and a range of advanced technologies that could eventually give Beijing a decisive military edge and possible control over the health care of Americans. The warnings issued Friday include a renewed effort to inform business executives, academics and local and state government officials about the risks of accepting Chinese investment or expertise in key industries. National security agencies under President Joe Biden’s administration are making an aggressive public push against China, which some officials have called the greatest strategic threat to the United States. Beijing rejects those claims as fear-mongering.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHILDREN-VACCINES

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids

UNDATED (AP) — Pfizer says kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine are safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in elementary school children. Details of the study were posted online Friday as U.S. regulators consider opening vaccinations to youngsters 5 to 11. The shots could begin early next month if regulators give the go-ahead. If the FDA authorizes the low-dose shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make the final recommendations on who should receive them. Full-strength Pfizer shots already are authorized for anyone 12 or older.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RUSSIA

Russia’s infections, deaths soar to another record

MOSCOW (AP) — Coronavirus infections and deaths in Russia have climbed to another pandemic record, putting a growing strain on the country’s health care system. The government coronavirus task force on Friday reported 37,141 new infections and 1,064 deaths in the past 24 hours. That brought Russia’s death toll to 228,453, Europe’s highest by far. Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to the worsening situation by ordering Russians to stay off work from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7. Russian authorities expect the order to help limit the spread of the virus by keeping them out of offices and off public transportation, where mask mandates have been widely ignored. The government also urged local authorities to tighten their own restrictions during the period.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ITALY

Amnesty seeks COVID-19 inquiry into Italian nursing homes

ROME (AP) — Amnesty International is calling for an independent parliamentary inquiry into COVID-19 deaths in Italian nursing homes and reports of retaliation against nursing home staff who spoke out about unsafe conditions there. Amnesty based its findings on interviews with 34 health care workers, as well as union leaders and lawyers. The human rights watchdog said Friday that a third of the workers “raised concerns about a climate of fear and retaliation in their workplace.” Italy’s nursing homes, like those elsewhere in Europe, the U.S. and beyond, saw a major share of COVID-19 deaths. Prosecutors in dozens of jurisdictions have opened criminal investigations, though the biggest one, involving a Milan facility, was recently shelved with no charges filed.

AMERICAN EXPRESS-RESULTS

American Express profits jump as travel, dining normalize

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express saw its profits surge last quarter by 70% as Americans and companies pulled out their cards to start traveling, dining out and entertaining as they had done before the pandemic. The New York-based company said Friday it earned $1.83 billion last quarter, or $2.27 a share, compared with a profit of $1.07 billion, or $1.30 per share, in the same period a year ago. The results were significantly better than what Wall Street analysts had been expecting.

SKYWEST-CANCELED FLIGHTS

Regional airline SkyWest cancels hundreds of flights

UNDATED (AP) — Regional airline SkyWest has canceled hundreds of flights over the last two days because of what it calls an internal technical issue. SkyWest said Friday that it fixed the issue Thursday night and was working to return to normal operations. SkyWest operates flights on smaller planes that usually hold fewer than 100 passengers. The flights carry the names of American Eagle, Delta Connection, United Express and Horizon Air. SkyWest canceled more than 350 flights through late morning on Friday after canceling about 700 flights on Thursday.

LYFT-REPORT

Lyft report: Sexual assaults rose sharply in recent years

UNDATED (AP) — Ride-hailing company Lyft says more than 1,800 sexual assaults were reported by riders in 2019, and the number of incidents has been rising sharply in recent years. Lyft posted the numbers in a new safety report. The company says more than 99% of rides occur without any safety issues being reported. The report lists 10 fatal assaults from 2017 through 2019. Sexual assaults ranging from touching to penetration rose each year covered by the report. In 2019, more than half involved non-consensual touching of a sexual body part. A Lyft official said in a blog post Thursday that the rate of sexual assaults as a percentage of rides decreased by 19% over the three-year period covered in the report. The San Francisco-based company says it screens all drivers with initial and annual background checks and monitors criminal and driving records.

TRUMP-MEDIA-VENTURE

Stock tied to Trump media venture soars in another frenzy

NEW YORK (AP) — The company planning to bring President Donald Trump’s new media venture to the stock market soared further on Friday amid another frenzy of trading. Digital World Acquisition Corp. nearly tripled in the first minute of trading before trading in it was temporarily halted. It then gave up a chunk of those gains and was was sitting on a 93.3% gain at $88.78, as of noon. Eastern time. A day before, the stock more than quadrupled after it said it would merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Experts are split on the company’s prospects.

MEDIA-FOX WEATHER

Fox News launching its own mobile-friendly weather service

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Media is getting into another rough-and-tumble world: the weather. The company is launching Fox Weather, a free streaming service and app that it expects will be used most frequently by customers on their mobile devices. In preparation for the Monday start, Fox has been building a staff, plucking personnel from The Weather Channel and markets in New York, Houston, Phoenix, Miami, Charlotte, North Carolina, and elsewhere. Fox Weather is moving into a market dominated by long-time players like The Weather Channel and AccuWeather — both of whom have been busy building their own new products — as well as aggressive niche players.

KENTUCKY BOURBON PRODUCER-STRIKE

Bourbon maker reaches tentative deal with striking workers

UNDATED (AP) — One of the world’s largest bourbon producers has announced a tentative contract agreement with a union representing striking workers in Kentucky. About 420 striking workers will vote on the five-year contract offer Saturday. The walkout began about six weeks ago after they rejected a previous contract offer. The breakthrough comes days after Heaven Hill declared the talks at an impasse. The company had signaled it intended to start hiring permanent replacement employees for bottling and warehouse operations in Kentucky. The dispute revolved around health care and worker scheduling issues. Neither side provided details Friday about the new contract offer.

HAMTRAMCK-WATER

Hamtramck in Detroit area is latest facing lead in water

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (AP) — Another Michigan city is giving filters to residents as a result of high lead results in some drinking water samples. Hamtramck (ham-TRAM’-ihk) is a 2-square-mile city in the Detroit area with 28,000 residents, many of them immigrants from Bangladesh, Yemen and other countries. The city says 700 filters were passed out Thursday and another 900 will be distributed next week. Mayor Karen Majewski says the water is fine but old pipes are leaching lead into the system. The mayor says not every home is affected and “people don’t need to panic.” Across the state in Benton Harbor, residents there have been urged to use only bottled water for cooking and drinking due to elevated lead levels.

SCHOOL BUSES-GOING ELECTRIC

Amid air quality concerns, districts embrace electric buses

BOSTON (AP) — Efforts to make school buses greener are gaining momentum thanks to billions of dollars in spending in the federal infrastructure plan. A collection of parents, students, environmentalists and lawmakers argues school districts should transform their fleets from diesel to electric vehicles. They say the shift would offer health benefits to children while also addressing concerns that fossil fuel-burning buses are bad for the environment. The transition until now has largely stalled because cash-strapped districts lacked money to buy more expensive electric buses. But that could change if Congress approves the infrastructure bill that includes $5 billion for electric and hybrid buses.

