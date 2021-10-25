FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks gain ahead of earnings reports

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have gained ground in afternoon trading as investors look ahead to another busy week of earnings reports, this time from major technology companies including Facebook and Apple.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%. Major U.S. indexes are coming off three weeks of gains.

Tesla rose 7.6% after Hertz said it would order 100,000 electric vehicles from the company.

European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed mostly higher. Energy prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.63%.

FACEBOOK

Whistleblower Haugen says Facebook making online hate worse

LONDON (AP) — Former Facebook data scientist turned whistleblower Frances Haugen is answering questions from lawmakers in the United Kingdom who are working on legislation to rein in the power of social media companies.

Haugen said today that Facebook is making online hate and extremism worse and outlined how it could improve online safety. She spoke before a parliamentary committee scrutinizing the British government’s draft legislation to crack down on harmful online content.

Haugen told lawmakers how Facebook Groups amplifies online hate, saying algorithms that prioritize engagement take people with mainstream interests and push them to the extremes. She says the company could add moderators to prevent groups from being used to spread extremist views.

MICROSOFT-RUSSIA-HACKING

Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Microsoft says the same Russia-backed hackers responsible for the 2020 SolarWinds breach continue to attack the global supply chain and have been targeting cloud service resellers and others.

Microsoft said the group, which it calls Nobelium, has employed a new strategy to piggyback on the direct access that resellers have to their customers’ IT systems, hoping to “more easily impersonate an organization’s trusted technology partner to gain access to their downstream customers.”

Microsoft said it has been observing Nobelium’s latest campaign since May and has notified more than 140 companies targeted by the group, with as many as 14 believed to have been compromised.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MODERNA-KIDS

Moderna says its low-dose COVID shot works for kids 6 to 11

UNDATED (AP) — Moderna says its low-dose COVID-19 vaccine is safe and appears to work in 6- to 11-year-olds.

It is the second U.S. vaccine aimed at eventually being offered to children. Already the Food and Drug Administration is considering kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine for elementary school-aged children — and if regulators give the OK, shots could begin early next month.

As for Moderna, the company said half-dose shots induced strong levels of virus-fighting antibodies in youngsters, with temporary side effects such as fever and fatigue.

HERTZ-TESLA

Hertz order for Teslas ranks among biggest-ever EV purchases

DETROIT (AP) — Hertz announced today that it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history and the latest evidence of increasing commitments to EV technology.

The purchase by one of the world’s leading rental car companies reflects its confidence that electric vehicles are gaining acceptance with environmentally minded consumers as an alternative to vehicles powered by petroleum-burning internal combustion engines.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Mark Fields, Hertz’ interim CEO, said that Teslas are already arriving at the company’s sites and should be available for rental starting in November.

TESLA-AUTOPILOT-INVESTIGATION

NTSB chair wants Tesla to limit where Autopilot can operate

DETROIT (AP) — The head of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is calling on Tesla to act on recommendations to limit where its Autopilot driver-assist system can operate and to put a system in place to make sure drivers are paying attention.

In a letter to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy says the electric vehicle maker has not responded to the agency’s recommendations issued four years ago. Homendy also says company statements that safety is the primary design requirement for Tesla are undercut by the rollout of “Full Self-Driving” software to customers who test it on public roads.

Tesla officials didn’t immediately respond.

BRITAIN-LIVING WAGE-INCREASE

UK to increase low-wage workers’ pay by more than inflation

LONDON (AP) — The British government is looking to give millions of low-pay workers an inflation-busting pay increase next year.

The government says it will legislate to raise the National Living Wage to $13 an hour from the current rate of $12.25. Britain’s Treasury said the 6.6% increase will apply to workers age 23 and up starting in April and means a full-time worker making the living wage would get an increase of about $1,375 per year.

For workers ages 21 and 22, the government said it would increase the minimum wage to $12.62 from $11.49.

