FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher after another rally to record highs on Wall Street.

Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Stocks have been pushing broadly higher as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts had expected.

Historically low interest rates, along with strong corporate profit growth, have helped the S&P 500 more than double from the bottom it set in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the S&P 500 gained 0.5% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 0.9%, both closing at record highs.

CONGRESS-BUDGET

Billionaire tax hits critics as Biden pushes for budget deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ idea for a new billionaires’ tax to help pay for President Joe Biden’s social services and climate change plan is quickly running into criticism.

Some Democratic lawmakers view it as too cumbersome and prefer the original plan of simply raising the top tax rates on corporations and the wealthy. Democrats are working frantically to shore up the revenue side of Biden’s domestic package.

Biden said Monday he’s hopeful the talks with Congress can wrap up with an overall agreement this week, before he departs for global summits.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EVICTIONS

Treasury claims rental assistance helped stop eviction wave

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of households receiving emergency rental assistance has increased steadily in recent months, with no major increase in people being turned out of their homes despite the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium.

Fresh numbers released Monday by the Treasury Department, which oversees the rental assistance program, show that the number of households receiving the benefits jumped 10 percent in September — up to 510,000 households compared with 459,000 in August. The department says the number of evictions remains below historical averages.

CDC-CRUISE LINES

CDC extends cruise line health rules until mid-January

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials are extending until mid-January its rules that cruise ships must follow to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks.

The rules were scheduled to expire Nov. 1. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that the extension makes only minor modifications to current rules.

The agency says that after Jan. 15, it plans to move to a voluntary program for cruise companies to detect and control the spread of COVID-19 on their ships. An industry trade group pledged to continue working with CDC on health measures on board ships.

TREASURY-RACIALINEQUITY

Treasury Department names first counselor for racial equity

NEW YORK (AP) — The Treasury Department has hired a former JPMorgan Chase executive to head a new government program aimed at combatting racial inequality issues in banking and other financial-services industries.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday that Janis Bowdler will be the department’s first counselor for racial equity, part of a multi-pronged strategy by the Biden administration to deal with systemic racism found in many parts of the economy.

Banking and finance have long had issues with racial inequity, from the lack of representation of Blacks and other minorities at the highest levels of companies to ongoing issues of getting equal access to services for non-white borrowers.

CALIFORNIA-OVERLOADED PORTS

Ports of LA, Long Beach to fine firms over container backlog

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In an effort to ease congestion at the nation’s busiest port complex, officials say they will start fining shipping companies whose cargo containers linger for too long at marine terminals.

The twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach say arriving containers scheduled to be moved by trucks will be allowed to stay for nine days before fines start accruing. Containers set to move by rail can stay at the ports for three days. After that, ocean carriers will be charged $100 per container, increasing in $100 increments per container per day. The new rules will go into effect Nov. 1.

AMAZON-UNION

Union vote at Amazon’s NY warehouse big step closer

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board says there’s sufficient interest to form a union at an Amazon distribution center in New York City. That’s after union organizers delivered hundreds of signatures to the federal agency.

It’s a key step in authorizing a vote that could establish the first union at the nation’s largest online retailer. The company could have several avenues to challenge the effort.

This is the second unionizing attempt in the past year at Amazon. In April, workers at an Alabama facility overwhelmingly rejected forming a union. Still, nationwide, Amazon employees have complained about long work hours, insufficient breaks and safety.

KELLOGG’S STRIKE

Kellogg Co. offers to restart talks with striking workers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) —The Kellogg Co. is trying to persuade its 1,400 striking, cereal-making workers to return to the bargaining table.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said Monday that it sent a message to the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers offering to resume contract talks. The workers have been on strike since Oct. 5.

Dan Osborn, president of the union’s local chapter in Omaha, Nebraska, said he believes the union is ready to return to the bargaining table if the company is willing to negotiate on its two-tiered wage system that offers newer employees less pay and fewer benefits.

