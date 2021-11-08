On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Austria to step up checks as new COVID rules take effect

The Associated Press
November 8, 2021 10:05 am
1 min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities said Monday they are stepping up police checks to enforce new rules under which unvaccinated people who haven’t had COVID-19 are barred from restaurants, hotels, hairdressing salons and large public events.

The rules, which were announced on Friday night, took effect on Monday across the country of 8.9 million people. They are a response to a rapidly rising infection rate, which on Monday stood at 635 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days — over three times the level in neighboring Germany.

The government foresees a four-week transition period to encourage the unvaccinated to get shots. During that time, anyone who has received one vaccine dose and has a negative PCR test will be allow to attend events and enter the listed locations and events. About 65% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that 800 police officers tasked with checking compliance with the COVID-19 rules will be added to some 4,000 officers who are already on regular patrols.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

“For those who keep to all the measures, it’s more than unfair if there are people who think they can simply circumvent or even fool health authorities, the health ministry and experts’ guidelines,” Nehammer said.

A customer who flouts the rules can face a fine of up to 500 euros ($578), while a business can be fined up to 30,000 euros ($34,700) if customers aren’t certified as vaccinated or having recovered from COVID-19.

The government has said that, if the situation continues to worsen, further restrictions for unvaccinated people could follow.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Lifestyle News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH welcomed HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm for an official visit