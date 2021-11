KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — In a Nov. 12 story about the involuntary manslaughter trial of Kansas City, Missouri, police Officer Eric J. DeValkenaere, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the case was the first in which a white officer in the city was charged in the death of a Black person. It was not. Such a case happened in 1942.

