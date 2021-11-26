On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Councilman: Person shot at crowded North Carolina mall

The Associated Press
November 26, 2021 5:16 pm
< a min read
      

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A person was shot during an apparent fight Friday at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving, a city councilman said.

Durham City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told multiple news outlets a person had been shot at The Streets at Southpoint mall on Friday. He said he had spoken to the police chief. It was not immediately clear how badly the person was wounded.

The Durham Police Department did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. The mall said on its website, “The mall will be closed until further notice,” but did not elaborate.

WRAL-TV showed traffic snarled around the mall, with lines of cars trying to exit the parking lot, and numerous police cars with lights flashing outside a department store. Shoppers told the television station that crowds of people began to run out of the mall after the noisy altercation that began with yelling and included what sounded like gunshots.

        Insight by V3Gate: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives discuss how their agencies are deploying software that works, and that users really like.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Comments