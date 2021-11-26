Councilman: Person shot at crowded North Carolina mall

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A person was shot during an apparent fight Friday at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving, a city councilman said.

Durham City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told multiple news outlets a person had been shot at The Streets at Southpoint mall on Friday. He said he had spoken to the police chief. It was not immediately clear how badly the person was wounded.

The Durham Police Department did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. The mall said on its website, “The mall will be closed until further notice,” but did not elaborate.

WRAL-TV showed traffic snarled around the mall, with lines of cars trying to exit the parking lot, and numerous police cars with lights flashing outside a department store. Shoppers told the television station that crowds of people began to run out of the mall after the noisy altercation that began with yelling and included what sounded like gunshots.

