On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Court: Tunisia issues international warrant for ex-president

The Associated Press
November 4, 2021 4:58 pm
< a min read
      

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia issued an international arrest warrant for former president Moncef Marzouki Thursday over accusations that he undermined the North African country’s security, a top Tunisian court said.

The court didn’t provide any further explanation on the charges. Marzouki has been staying in France in the past month.

Current President Kais Saied said last month that he was withdrawing the diplomatic passport of Marzouki after he encouraged France to stop support for Tunisia under Saied’s leadership.

Critics of Saied say that he orchestrated what amounted to a coup in July and is trying to consolidate power and discredit political opponents.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service Director Murray participates in remembrance ceremony for Special Agent Nole Remagen