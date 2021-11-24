On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Ethiopia expels Irish diplomats over Ireland’s stance on war

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 10:37 am
2 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Ethiopia has ordered four of six Irish diplomats working in Addis Ababa to leave the country because of Ireland’s outspoken stance over the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia, Ireland’s government said Wednesday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said Ethiopia’s government informed the Irish Embassy in the Ethiopian capital that the four must leave within one week. The Irish ambassador and one other diplomat were allowed to stay.

In a statement, the department said that Ethiopian authorities indicated this was “due to the positions Ireland has articulated internationally, including at the U.N. Security Council, on the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he “deeply regretted” the decision, and noted that Ethiopia has been the largest recipient of Ireland’s aid funds in the past five years.

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

He added that in light of the deteriorating security situation in Ethiopia, the government recommended against all travel to the country and all Irish citizens there should leave immediately. Britain’s government issued a similar statement Wednesday, urging Britons to leave while commercial flights were still available and the international airport at Addis Ababa remained open.

Ireland and African members of the U.N. Security Council led a statement on Nov. 5 calling for a cease-fire, stressing the importance of full humanitarian access to Tigray and political dialogue between parties.

Coveney has said he supports the U.S. sanctioning of individuals over the war, and Ireland has also warned at the Security Council that the “horror of starvation” could occur again in Ethiopia.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the yearlong war between Ethiopian and allied forces and fighters from the country’s northern Tigray region, who long dominated the national government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office. Tigray forces are moving closer to the capital, and the United States and others have warned that Africa’s second-most populous country could fracture and destabilize the Horn of Africa.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|23 Session 2: Delight Customers with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree