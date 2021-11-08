On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press
November 8, 2021 4:19 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks notched some modest gains on Wall Street Monday, enough to mark more record highs for major U.S. indexes.

The S&P 500 edged up for its eighth straight gain, matching its longest winning streak since April 2019, however most of the gains during that stretch have been modest. Stocks of construction-related companies made some of the strongest gains after Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Friday.

Stocks have been climbing broadly over the last month as companies have reported stronger-than-expected profits.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 4.17 points, or 0.1%, to 4,701.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.27 points, or 0.3%, to 36,432.22.

The Nasdaq rose 10.77 points, 0.1%, to 15,982.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.66 points, or 0.2%, to 2,442.74.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 945.63 points, or 25.2%.

The Dow is up 5,825.74 points, or 19%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,094.08 points, or 24%.

The Russell 2000 is up 467.89 points, or 23.7%.

