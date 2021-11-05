Michigan to pay $300K to only staffer fired over Flint water

DETROIT (AP) — The state of Michigan said Friday it agreed to pay $300,000 to the only employee who was fired as a result of lead-contaminated water in Flint.

The agreement with Liane Shekter Smith, who was head of the state’s drinking water division, came weeks after an arbitrator said she was wrongly fired in 2016 by officials who were likely looking for a “public scapegoat” in one of the worst environmental disasters in U.S. history.

The state this week faced a deadline to appeal the order through the civil service system as well as an award of $191,880 in back pay and other compensation. Officials instead made a deal with Shekter Smith and paid even more to close the case.

“The department has decided to agree to the settlement amount of $300,000, which resolves the dispute and allows both the agency and Ms. Shekter Smith to move forward,” said Hugh McDiarmid Jr., spokesman for the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

McDiarmid said there was no guarantee that the arbitrator’s figure would hold during an appeal.

“A condition of the settlement is that she will not seek her job back. And her involuntary resignation will be changed to a voluntary one,” he told The Associated Press.

McDiarmid declined further comment. A message seeking comment was left for Shekter Smith’s lawyer.

In 2014-15, Flint’s water was drawn from the Flint River, a money-saving decision that was made by state-appointed managers who were running the ailing city. The highly corrosive water wasn’t properly treated before it flowed to roughly 100,000 residents, eroding protective coatings inside the aging pipes. As a result, lead was released from those pipes.

By fall 2015, a local doctor and other experts rang the alarm about rising lead levels, especially in children, and then-Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration finally acknowledged a crisis in Flint.

The Department of Environmental Quality was sharply criticized for not requiring corrosion control additives when Flint switched water sources. Specialists inside the agency insisted that results from 12 months of water sampling were necessary first, despite early troublesome lead readings and protests from angry residents who told stories of health woes and held up containers of foul water.

Some critics said the disaster in majority-Black Flint was an example of environmental racism.

There was a “failure of leadership,” Keith Creagh, who fired Shekter Smith, testified during the arbitration hearing last spring.

He dismissed her in 2016 shortly after taking control of the department at Snyder’s request.

“I found no record of Ms. Shekter-Smith, as they would say, throwing the flag. Saying that this is significant. The people of Flint have lead in their water. We need additional help,” Creagh said.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.