Montgomery County police lieutenant killed in crash on I-70

LISBON, Md. (AP) — An off-duty Montgomery County police lieutenant was killed in a crash with a tractor trailer on Interstate 70 early Monday, police said.

Maryland State Police troopers were called to I-70 in the area of Route 94 around 12:15 a.m. for a report of a serious collision, county police said in a news release.

The preliminary investigation determined that Lt. Daniel Friz, 50, was involved in a collision with a Freightliner and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Freightliner was inspected at a nearby scale house and no defects were found.

Friz was off-duty at the time of the crash, state police spokeswoman Elena Russo said.

Friz had been a Montgomery County Police officer since 2003 and was serving as deputy director of the Public Safety Training Academy’s training and education division, county police said. He previously worked for the Gaithersburg City Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

