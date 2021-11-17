Nearly 100 Maryland students get wrong COVID vaccine dose

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (AP) — Nearly 100 Maryland elementary school students received an incorrect dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a clinic last week, health officials announced Monday.

Officials were notifying the parents of 98 students at South Lake Elementary School by telephone that doses of vaccine administered at a clinic at the Montgomery Village school Nov. 10 were diluted more than recommended, the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release. Students can get additional doses at a clinic Wednesday.

A staffer realized their mistake and notified officials, the department said. State officials and Pfizer recommended an additional dose for students as soon as possible.

Acting county Health Officer Dr. James Bridgers called it an “isolated situation,” noting that staff already received more training on children’s doses.

Last week, Virginia officials announced that a pharmacy was ordered to stop administering coronavirus vaccines after it gave 112 children between 5 and 11 vaccine formulas for older children or adults, but in smaller amounts, news outlets reported.

State health officials in Maryland and Virginia have said they aren’t aware of additional cases of children getting incorrect doses.

