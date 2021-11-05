Trending:
Police: Armed man fatally shot at a North Carolina Walmart

The Associated Press
November 5, 2021 9:17 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police fatally shot an armed man who apparently threatened a worker at a Walmart store in North Carolina, authorities said Friday.

The man was later pronounced dead at hospital, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a Twitter post. No officers were hurt, according to the tweet.

A security guard at a Walmart store on Charlotte’s east side told police officers that a man pointed a firearm at him and that he also threatened to shoot officers if they responded, according to a police news release.

As officers approached the man, they perceived a “lethal threat”” and shot the man, according to the police statement. It said officers attempted lifesaving measures on the man until emergency medical personnel arrived. Police also said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The names of the officers involved and the deceased man were being withheld pending family notification, police said.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has taken charge of the investigation of the shooting, police said.

