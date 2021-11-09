On Air: Innovation in Government
Police: Street performer attacked, robbed in North Carolina

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 2:12 pm
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three people threw a street performer to the ground and stole his tip jar in downtown Asheville, a popular tourist destination in western North Carolina, police said.

Asheville police are looking for the robbers who attacked the busker on Sunday afternoon, the department said in a statement. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The incident happened downtown near the Asheville Museum of Science, WLOS-TV reported.

Local street performers say the city has a lively street music scene but it has been repeatedly silenced due to violence.

“I have been robbed several times, assaulted,” Lyle Rickards, a member of the Board of Asheville Buskers Collective, told the station. “Other buskers have been as well this year, more than any year.”

Lt. Russell Crisp says the police department does as much patrolling in the area as possible.

“We have as much staff committed to the area downtown that we’re able to commit at this time,” he said.

