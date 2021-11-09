On Air: Innovation In Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Police: Tennessee officer kills woman who pointed gun

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 10:58 am
< a min read
      

MONTEAGLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee police fatally shot a woman who pointed a gun at an officer, authorities said.

An officer with the Monteagle Police Department responded Monday to a report of a person with a weapon near a market on Highway 41, a statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Preliminary reports indicate there was a confrontation and Angie McFarland, 50, pointed a gun at the officer, who fired at her, the bureau said. McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Chattanooga.

Bureau agents are working to independently determine the events that led to the shooting, the statement said.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

No further information was immediately released.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

World War II Veteran, Texas VA patient, celebrates 102nd birthday