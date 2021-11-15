On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Sen. Leahy to discuss political future at event in Vermont

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 8:46 am
< a min read
      

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont is set to make an announcement about his political future on Monday.

The 81-year-old senator planned a news conference at the Vermont State House before returning to Washington. He planned to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law, but he’s also expected to announce whether he intends to seek reelection, said David Carle, Leahy’s press secretary.

Leahy is chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

No Vermont Republican has yet announced plans to run for the GOP nomination to seek the seat now held by Leahy.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Leahy’s campaign had more than $2 million cash on hand in the most recent filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell