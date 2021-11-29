FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks fall further after new virus variant spreads

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have fallen further after the omicron variant of the coronavirus was found in more countries and governments imposed travel controls.

Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney declined today, though losses were smaller than Friday’s declines following reports the variant first spotted in South Africa appeared to be spreading around the globe. It is unclear whether the omicron variant is more dangerous than earlier versions, though the World Health Organization called it “highly transmissible.”

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 2.3% Friday for its biggest drop since February. Oil prices rebounded from Friday’s plunge. Benchmark U.S. crude surged $3.70 to $71.85 per barrel in New York.

GLOBAL PRICE SPIKES

Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — From appliance stores in the United States to food markets in Hungary and gas stations in Poland, rising consumer prices fueled by high energy costs and supply chain disruptions are putting a pinch on households and businesses worldwide.

As economies recover from lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, increased consumer demand has helped lead to rising inflation.

Countries in central and Eastern Europe, like Poland and Hungary, are among those feeling the rise in prices most acutely. Their weakening currencies and import-oriented economies make them especially vulnerable to price hikes, and inflation rates there are among the highest in Europe.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW VARIANT-GLOBAL

Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads

TOKYO (AP) — As cases of a new coronavirus variant are confirmed around the world, Japan says it will suspend entry of all foreign visitors, joining an increasing number of countries that are tightening their borders as fear spreads of yet another extension of pandemic suffering.

Japan, which has yet to detect any cases of the omicron variant, reimposed border controls that it eased earlier this month for short-term business visitors, foreign students and workers. Despite the global worry, however, scientists caution that it’s still unclear whether omicron is more dangerous than other versions of a virus that has killed more than 5 million people.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MOROCCO

Morocco halts all incoming flights because of virus variant

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco is suspending all incoming air travel from around the world for two weeks, starting today, because of the rapid spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. The government’s committee in charge of monitoring COVID-19 tweets that the decision was taken to “preserve the achievements realized by Morocco in the fight against the pandemic.”

Morocco kept its borders closed for months in 2020 because of the virus.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-WHO-TRAVEL BANS

WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The World Health Organization is urging countries not to impose flight bans on southern African nations because of concerns over the new omicron variant.

WHO’s regional director for Africa (Matshidiso Moeti) is calling on countries to follow science and international health regulations in order to avoid using travel restrictions. WHO praises South Africa for following international health regulations and informing WHO as soon as its national laboratory identified the omicron variant.

Cases of the omicron variant popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world Sunday and many governments rushed to close their borders. The U.S. plans to ban travel from South Africa and seven other southern African countries starting today.

ALDEN-LEE ENTERPRISES

Lee Enterprises tries to ward off hostile takeover by Alden

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The Lee Enterprises newspaper chain has adopted a “poison-pill” plan to protect itself from a hostile takeover while it considers an unsolicited offer from hedge fund Alden Global Capital to buy Lee for $24 a share. The plan would take effect if Alden gains control of more than 10% of Lee’s stock in the next year.

The Davenport, Iowa-based company said the plan would allow its other shareholders to buy shares at a 50% discount at that point or possibly get free shares for every share they already own.

Alden said last week that it already owned more than 6% of Lee’s stock.

The plan Lee adopted Wednesday would make it more expensive for Alden to acquire a controlling stake.

Lee owns the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Buffalo News and dozens of other newspapers including nearly every daily newspaper in Nebraska.

JAPAN-NISSAN

Nissan investing in electric vehicles, battery development

TOKYO(AP) — Nissan is investing 2 trillion yen, or nearly $18 billion, over the next five years and developing a cheaper, more powerful battery to boost its electric vehicle lineup. The Japanese automaker’s chief executive, Makoto Uchida, said 15 new electric vehicles will be available by fiscal 2030.

He is aiming for a 50% “electrification” of the company’s models, under what he called the “Nissan Ambition 2030” long-term plan. He says the effort is focused mainly on electric vehicles to cut emissions and meet various customers’ needs, but Nissan also will reduce carbon emissions at its factories.

CLIMATE CHANGE-SUPER SPUDS

Researchers try producing potato resistant to climate change

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — University of Maine researchers are trying to produce potatoes that can better withstand warming temperatures as the climate changes. Gregory Porter is a professor of crop ecology and management. He says warming temperatures and an extended growing season can lead to quality problems and disease for the state’s potato crop.

Maine farmers are coming off of a banner year thanks in part to the success of the Caribou russet, which was developed by UMaine researchers. Around the world, research aimed at mitigating crop damage is underway.

According to Jim Dill, pest management specialist at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, pests are another factor. The Colorado potato beetle and disease-spreading aphids have flourished with the changing climate.

Dill says breeding seemingly small changes like hairier leaves that make it difficult for insects to move around on the plant can cut down on pests’ destruction and also the need for pesticides.

COMMUNITY SOLAR

Community systems offer alternative paths for solar growth

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As demand for renewable energy surges, “community solar” installations are popping up around the U.S. They’re larger than home rooftop systems but smaller than utility-scale complexes. Community solar gardens are located atop buildings, or on abandoned factory grounds and farms.

Customers subscribe to portions of energy sent to the grid and then get credits that reduce their electricity bills. The model attracts people who can’t afford rooftop solar or live where it’s not accessible, such as renters.

More than 40 states have at least one community solar operation. But in some places, growth is hampered by debates over who should be allowed to enter the market.

